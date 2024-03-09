Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

