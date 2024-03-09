Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NVR were worth $185,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NVR by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,918,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,739,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,654.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,568.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,150.32 and a one year high of $7,825.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.