Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NOG opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

