Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,568 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of iShares MBS ETF worth $204,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

