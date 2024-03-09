Royal Bank of Canada Sells 33,504 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of Eversource Energy worth $187,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

