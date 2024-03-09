Royal Bank of Canada Sells 729,099 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.96% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $211,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

