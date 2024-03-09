Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,778 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

JCI opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

