Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,263 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $387.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.51 and a 200-day moving average of $358.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

