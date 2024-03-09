Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,045 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $676.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.16.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

