Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

