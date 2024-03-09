Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

