Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

