Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $392.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

