Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,907 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

