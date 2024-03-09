Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,245 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

