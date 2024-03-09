Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $412.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

