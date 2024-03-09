Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

