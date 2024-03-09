Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.24 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 252,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $223.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $227.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

