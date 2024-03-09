Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.50 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 432,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 173.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $335.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $339.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.77 and its 200-day moving average is $305.67.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

