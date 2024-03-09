Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

