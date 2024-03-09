Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 75,106 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,106 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Installed Building Products worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $4,031,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $3,458,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

IBP opened at $238.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,694 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

