RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.86 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

