Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.0 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE IOT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,657,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,795. Samsara has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

