Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Samsara has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 over the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

