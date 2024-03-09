SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan Sells 1,977 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $92,725,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

