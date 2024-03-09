Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 17,873 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $270.41 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.75 and its 200 day moving average is $386.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

