Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,566 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.