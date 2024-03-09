Schroder Investment Management Group Has $31.53 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,906 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.81% of Primoris Services worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

