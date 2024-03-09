Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

