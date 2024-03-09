Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $121.66 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
