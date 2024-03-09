Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $121.66 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.