Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 913,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,980,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

