Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 529,178 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.97% of NeoGenomics worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.66 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

