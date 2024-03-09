Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.34% of Sally Beauty worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 493,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on SBH

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.