Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of Eagle Materials worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.