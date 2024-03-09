Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,658 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 399.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 242.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

