Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,043 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Zscaler worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

