Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,081 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.91% of Azenta worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.39 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.