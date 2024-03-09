Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,952 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $28,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

