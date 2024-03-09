Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.77

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 102836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

