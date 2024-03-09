Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.37

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 726851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

