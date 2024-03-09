Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $91.11. 1,894,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $93.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

