Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 43676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

