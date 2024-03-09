Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 437,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,071. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.