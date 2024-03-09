Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

