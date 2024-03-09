Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,595 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

