Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 7,529 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -26.13%.

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.