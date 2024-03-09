Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FANG opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

