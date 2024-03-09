Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.