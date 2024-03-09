SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Stock Down 2.7 %

SE opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.