SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.